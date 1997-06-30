Tags For Your Bags

It’s every business traveler’s worst nightmare: rushing to make an appointment after a late-arriving flight, you forget your laptop on the plane — leaving behind tomorrow’s client presentation, not to mention essential contact information, important documents, and sensitive email messages. The Tracker Security Kit, developed by Toronto-based Tracker Corp., is a state-of-the-art recovery service designed to help road warriors sleep easier.

Each kit contains 24 custom adhesive labels that attach to hardware including your laptop, cell-phone, and electronic organizer. It also includes 6 key-chain-style tags for luggage and briefcases and 8 labels for clothing. When you buy a kit, you register your name and contact information (mailing address, phone and fax numbers, and email) with Tracker. Each of the labels includes a unique bar code linking it to your identification information, plus a toll-free number so that people who find what you’ve lost can call for instructions on how to return it.

Why would someone who finds your laptop or PDA bother returning it? Because it’s so easy. Anyone who finds a Tracker-tagged item can simply call the 800-number on the label and Tracker immediately arranges a pickup. Most users get their property back within 24 hours. To accelerate the process even further, the company is building an extensive network of recovery stations across the United States, Europe, and Canada. These sites, equipped with company-supplied scanners, are being installed in big-city police stations (Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit), major airports (Dulles, New Orleans), even popular tourist destinations such as Disney World. Once an item arrives at a recovery station, security officials scan it and transmit the data to Tracker’s owner database.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ll contact you every 10 minutes until we reach you,” vows Jon Lewis of Tracker’s corporate development division. “We don’t rest until we track you down. That means calling, faxing, emailing.”

Coordinates: Tracker Security Kits are available for $39.95. The price includes labels, tags, and one year of service. The annual renewal fee is $39.95. Call Tracker Corp. (800-361-8725) or visit them on the Web, http://www.tracker.com .