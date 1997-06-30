Rooms with a View …

Roland Nilsson, 47, has built his career on change. For 20 years he worked his way across six Swedish industries, blending progressive management techniques and environmentally sound business practices to turn around a string of companies. But his biggest challenge came in 1992 when Nilsson was called in to save Scandic Hotels, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains. Scandic had grown from a single roadside motel in 1963 to a chain of 110 mid-market hotels. But by the early 1990s, the chain’s brand identity had eroded; with losses of $47.5 million, Scandic was in “a drastic free fall.”

The CEO’s assessment: too much management control, not enough customer focus. “Scandic was overly centralized and dictatorial in an industry where decisions have to be made right at the customer level,” Nilsson says.

Scandic’s first challenge was survival. Nilsson immediately sold off sideline restaurant businesses and hotels and streamlined day-to-day operations. But his real task was “to change the leadership philosophy as fast as I could,” he says.

Nilsson announced that the new Scandic would move into the future on the basis of two core customer-focused principles: decentralized management and progressive social values. The first was critical because “customers are more and more individualistic, so our service has to be too,” he says. “In the hotel business, people meet customers everywhere — walking down the hall, at the front desk, cleaning up — and everywhere, everybody must show the same perceptive interest in the customer.”

The second principle translated into a major commitment to environmental responsibility. Scandic’s philosophy of “attentive care” applies equally to room service and the natural environment; the company’s efforts have won it recognition as one of the world’s greenest hotel chains.

This seemingly soft approach has yielded some hard results. By 1995 Nilsson had turned Scandic’s major losses into 30% to 40% annual earnings growth; in 1996 Scandic earned profits of $12 million against nearly $450 million in revenues. He consolidated Scandic’s position as the dominant mid-market to upscale hotel chain in the region — more than twice the size of its nearest rivals — and brokered a partnership with Holiday Inn to operate 16 Scandic hotels in Europe under the more recognized brand.

All of these moves caught the attention of potential investors. When Nilsson took Scandic public on the Stockholm Stock Exchange in December 1996, the $280 million offering was oversubscribed by eight-and-a-half times. Significantly, foreign investors own 52% of Scandic shares; U.S. and U.K. institutions together own 39%.