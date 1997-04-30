Great Minds Write Alike

Two things matter in the world of consulting: brains and money. Put them together and you’ve got consulting’s hottest product: Managing Intellectual Capital. It’s so hot that in the last several months, three books have appeared with the exact same title, same cast of characters, same model, same … well, you get it.
|The Book
|Intellectual Capital
(1996, Thomson Business Press)
|Intellectual Capital
(March 1997, Doubleday Currency)
|Intellectual Capital
(March 1997 HarperCollins Business)
|Author/Hero of the Revolution
|Annie Brooking, founder and managing director of The Technology Broker. Leif Edvinsson says: “Her work brings to the theory and practice of Intellectual Capital its opening and closing argument.”
|Thomas A. Stewart, member of the board of editors, “Fortune.”
|Leif Edvinsson, the world’s first-ever director of Intellectual Capital for Swedish financial services firm Skandia, wrote the book with Michael S. Malone, coauthor of “The Virtual Corporation.”
|What is Intellectual Capital (IC)?
|“Hidden value.” Intellectual property, customer loyalty, know-how, employees’ competencies, technology systems, corporate culture.
|“Hidden gold.” Patents, processes, employees’ skills, technologies, information about customers and suppliers, and old-fashioned expertise.
|“Hidden value.” Knowledge, applied experience, organizational technology, customer relationships, professional skills, employee morale, patents and trademarks.
|Where has IC been?
|Hidden in “goodwill.”
|Revolutionary Era Setting
|The Third Millennium, where “the value is not in the tangible assets but in the intangible ones.”
|The Information Age, where “knowledge is more valuable and more powerful than natural resources, big factories, or fat bankrolls.”
|The Knowledge Economy, where “the role of intangibles ? completely overwhelms the tangibles.”
|IC Enemy No.1
|“The double-entry bookkeeping system invented five hundred years ago.”
|“A mathematically minded Venetian monk named Luca Pacioli ? now famous among accountants for showing how to use double-entry bookkeeping.”
|“Double-entry bookkeeping, a product of the late medieval collision of Arabic symbolic mathematics and European papermaking.”
|Where to look for hidden value.
|Market assets, intellectual property assets, human-centered assets, and infrastructure assets.
|Three places, mapped out by Leif Edvinsson and fellow IC pioneer Hubert Saint-Onge: Human Capital, Structural Capital, and Customer Capital.
|See Tom Stewart’s replica of Leif Edvinsson’s model.
|What to do with it.
|Identify goals, audit intangibles, assess strengths.
|Find, grow, store, sell, and share it.
|Capture, elucidate, and leverage.
|Recommended Tool
|The Intellectual Capital Audit
|Intellectual Capital Navigator.
|The Skandia Navigator
|Favorite sages
|Heraclitus
|Walter Wriston, Peter Drucker
|Walter Wriston, Peter Drucker
|Most overwrought analogy.
|Tracking intangible assets is like “bungee jumping and pot-holing.”
|Managing information is “like sand in a beach house.”
|Intangible assets operate like “the buried root system of a tree.”