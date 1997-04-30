Mark Chow, 43, has worked at Xerox PARC since 1983, almost always on cutting-edge technologies and far-out ideas. But none of Chow’s previous assignments prepared him for what he experienced as leader of the Workscapes of the Future experiment.

The project became a case study in youthful exuberance and wide-eyed speculation. “These kids were ‘native technology speakers’ and didn’t have to learn computers as a second language,” Chow says. “Their work practices were like ours, and different, at the same time.”

As the project unfolded, Chow kept a weekly email diary. These excerpts capture the group’s energy and creativity. They illustrate how a new set of mental models – a different approach to working and thinking – can shake up even as free-wheeling a place as Xerox PARC.

Week 1: Warm-Up Exercises

Working with younger students is a little like touching the future. They’re fully formed humans, but they’re different from you and me. I can see why everyone got excited about this project. These students are bright, motivated, energetic, and can detect a phony a mile away. The facade of the big corporation only goes so far, and then it’s Dilbert-land.

The first exercise was to capture everyone’s conception of work. We divided the students into three teams and got a collage (spatial representation), a QuickTime movie (time representation), and a hyperlinked set of Web pages. The student researchers tackled issues of dress, work environment, money, status, quality of life, stress, social Darwinism, even Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. (I swear, one of the 15-year-old kids brought up Maslow)

Week 2: Quick Studies

On Monday we asked the students to examine jobs they didn’t know very well. This was an individual exercise and most used the Web to present their results. They were quite adept at turning around assignments in short order. The Web pages they created had animated pictures, links, backgrounds, and good analyses of the topics. They have mastered the art of searching and swiping flashy graphics. But the days of short Web exercises are over and now we turn to longer assignments.