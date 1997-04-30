Anything, Anywhere, Anytime – Any Quesions?

Software entrepreneur Michael Saylor has a dream: “a crystal ball on every desktop” that lets companies and consumers find out about anything, anywhere, at any time. Thanks to the Web, it’s a dream that Saylor believes is within reach. “If we have a billion phone calls a day, why not a billion questions a day?” he asks. “Who’s the best doctor to go to, what’s the best stock to buy, where’s the best auto dealership?”

Saylor, 32, is founder and president of MicroStrategy Inc., a leader in the booming field of data warehousing. Saylor’s bleeding-edge outfit builds software that lets companies target vast markets with pinpoint precision. MCI uses MicroStrategy’s software to analyze terabytes of data on more than 100 million current and potential customers. Other clients include S.C. Johnson Wax, Hallmark, and Victoria’s Secret.

But data mining is just the beginning. The Web’s potential for interactive targeting, Saylor believes, will revolutionize every aspect of how people and companies interact. He compares the potential of the Web to the here-and-now realities of the telephone. Today when you pick up a phone, the dial tone marks an electronic path to the hundreds of millions of other phones on the planet. Within a few years, Saylor claims, you’ll jack into the Web and get a query tone — a gateway to a global mesh of online infobases.

From company headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, Saylor talked to Fast Company about the five phenomena of the Web that he says will shape the future of buying and selling.

The Wal-Mart Effect

The Web is about distributing information to everyone. That’s basically what Wal-Mart does. It takes hundreds of thousands of disparate items, pounds them into best price, lowest risk, best offering format, and then distributes them. Wal-Mart does that for $100 billion worth of stuff every year.

The Web is going to be a similar kind of channel — but for products and services. People are already querying the Web for the cheapest price on any car. The Wal-Mart Effect will extend to airline travel, insurance, banking, you name it. It’s power to the people. The Web squeezes out the undifferentiated companies. It brings everyone down to a standard cost position, so companies have to compete on things other than price.

The Intel Effect

Gordon Moore, Intel’s former chairman, says the power of computer chips doubles every 18 months. Moore’s Law affects the Web too. When you deploy a service over the Web, you change its very nature. You “productize” it.