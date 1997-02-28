Smoke Ring

Adam Tihany, 49 Day Job: Designer of such three-star restaurants as Monte’s in London, Spago in Chicago, and the soon-to-open Le Cirque at the New York Palace.

Play Job: Poses as the Cigar Adviser in Cigar Aficionado. House Rules: Strong cigars not allowed in the office (employees’ rules). Favorite Brands: Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 2 (Cuba), Partagas Series No. 4 (Cuba), Avo (Dominican Rep.). Best Bonehead Advice: When Cigar Aficionado Publisher Marvin Shanken revealed his original plan for the magazine, Tihany told him, “Don’t do it, Marvin, you’ll lose your ass.” Drew Nieporent, 41 Day Job: “The best restaurateur in America” (New York Times). Restaurants include Nobu, Tribeca Grill, Montrachet, and San Francisco’s Rubicon; partners include Robert DeNiro, Robin Williams, and Francis Ford Coppola. Play Job: Washboard player in the Fabulous Pinballs, a New York band of chef/musicians.

House Rules: Cigars banned in the house (wife’s rule); not allowed in the backyard, either (smoke gets in the house). Favorite Brands: Onyx No. 852 (Dominican Rep.). “I love it. Don’t you think it smells like manure?” Advice: “It doesn’t have to be Cuban to be a good cigar. A well-made cigar is a pleasure, no matter where it comes from.” Jeanette Bronée, 34 Day Job: “Retail Concepts Consultant.” Translation: she creates high-concept designer stores like Emanuel/ Emanuel Ungaro and BCBG. Play Jobs: Feng Shui consultant; licensed dive master; rides a Harley with a sidecar for Scout, her chocolate Lab. House Rules: No problem. She smokes with her Cuban-born husband.

Favorite Brands: Don Lino (Honduras), Por Larranaga (Cuba). Advice to Women: “When figuring out what you like, trust your smoke shop instead of your guy friends. They’ll just want you to smoke their brand.” Steve Crawford, 32 Day Job: Investment Banker. Play Jobs: Fly-fishing; cycling; dad stuff. House Rules: No smoking at home (his rule — he hates the dry-cleaning bills). Favorite Brands: Paul Garmirian Double Corona, Griffin’s Robusto, A. Fuente OpusX (all Dominican Rep.).

Advice: “When it comes to cigars, I always avoid dispensing advice.” Ken Aretsky, 55 Day Job: Restaurateur of New York’s Patroon, Butterfield 81, Arcadia. Play Job: Fly-fishing for trout on classic Catskill streams. House Rules: Not an issue. Smokes two cigars a week at work. Favorite Brands: Cohiba Robusto (Cuba), La Gloria Wavell (U.S.). Advice: “If you enjoy it, it’s a good cigar.”

Mark Reiter, 44 Day Job: Executive Editor at International Management Group, a sports and literary mega-agency. Clients include John Madden, Martina Navratilova, Pat Conroy. Play Job: “I run seven miles every other day — it makes me feel better about smoking.” House Rules: Low WAF (Wife Acceptance Factor) for smoking in-house. Solution: he walks around the block with his wife while smoking. “It’s brought us closer together.” Favorite Brand: Double Chateau Fuente (Dominican Rep.). Advice: “Set a price limit before you go cigar shopping.” Michel Roux, 56 Day Job: Marketing Genius. Created the image for Absolut Vodka. As president of Carillon Importers Ltd., he now handles Stolichnaya.

Play Job: Mushroom hunting in the South of France. House Rules: No smoking at home (self-imposed). Favorite Brands: “Whatever my friends give me.” Advice: “Give the best cigars you can afford — you’ll be doubly repaid for them.” Bob Kaminsky, 47 Day Job: Producer/director of TV specials starring Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Newhart, Martin Mull, Bette Midler. Other Occupation: Brother of author.

Play Job: Golf, guitar. House Rules: N/A — smokes only rarely. He was visiting from L.A., so the author had to invite him. Favorite Brand: “A good old Macanudo.” Advice: “Get invited to dinners like this one.”