Japan Shuts Down Its Education Assembly Line

Twenty-three-year-old university student Yumiko Umehara spends more than three hours every day in front of a computer, maintaining spirited email debates with her professors, downloading lecture notes, researching global environmental issues on the Net, updating her own homepage (http://www.sfc.keio.ac.jp/~s94064yu), and browsing those of her peers.

Umehara’s part of a radical education experiment to reinvent higher education in Japan. In a cluster of ultramodern buildings set in the rolling green hills and small farms of the Kanagawa prefecture one hour from Tokyo, Keio University, Japan’s oldest and most prestigious private university, seeks to break the old mold of Japanese learning — and plug into the future. Its Shonan Fujisawa Campus (SFC), established in 1990, has the mission of creating the next generation of independent, creative thinkers equipped to define and meet the challenges of the information economy.

Since the end of World War II, Japan has rebuilt itself as the world’s preeminent manufacturing nation — and manufacturing students has been part of the equation. For 50 years Japanese students have been drilled to supply the correct answer to established questions. But in a postindustrial economy where creativity and innovation are the new prerequisites, the old education-as-manufacturing model puts Japan at a severe disadvantage. Keio’s question: How do you create agile participants when the system treats universities as mere finishing schools for students headed for lifetime employment at large corporations or prestigious government ministries? SFC’s answer: Explode the standard curriculum and entrenched teaching practices of the past.

The SFC design scraps traditional academic disciplines in favor of two multidisciplinary faculties to cultivate “comprehensive perspective and judicious judgement” among students. The faculty of policy management combines the social sciences, international studies, and humanities into a new interdisciplinary field. Its aim: to equip graduates to respond to such complex policy issues as the borderless economy and the globalization of environmental problems. The faculty of environmental information has also introduced a new interdisciplinary field – pulling together urban planners, system engineers, environmental designers, media experts, and sociologists to study the relationship between environment, information, and society.

Students take standard courses — all are required to learn at least one foreign language along with one or two artificial (computer) languages — but a significant part of their study involves projects developed in conjunction with faculty advisors. These projects unfold through vigorous debate with faculty members (in addition to class time and informal dialogue, Professor Uno fields dozens of emails a day from his students), interaction with research institutions around the globe, and peer review of work over the campus intranet.

SFC has consciously sought to leverage cutting-edge technology as an essential element of its learning platform. The school constantly updates its high-speed fiber-optic Campus Network System (CNS) with the latest workstations and network technologies from Sun Microsystems, Sony, Apple, and IBM. “We are the only university where non-computer science students are using up-to-date technology on a daily basis,” says Professor Kimio Uno, a dean at SFC (http://www.sfc.keio.ac.jp/~unodb). “Here, social science students are exposed to the potential of new technologies.”

Nearly all of Keio’s 4,000 undergraduates have a notebook computer loaded with the latest software and a modem. Students spend as much time online — using any of the more than 3,000 “information sockets” for their laptops or 1,300 networked workstations scattered about campus — as they do in the lecture hall. They’ve all constructed their own homepages (http://www.sfc.keio.ac.jp/PersonalHomePageList/index.en.html). “Our turnaround time is extremely fast,” declares Uno. “The moment a new technology comes into existence, somebody here will start using it. Then it will spread to other students.” Take the introduction of hypertext markup language at SFC. Techies picked up on HTML in the fall of 1993. By February 1994 it was in general use among students. In the spring of 1995 HTML was institutionalized as a means for accessing course material, posting term papers, and filing “homework” to professors.