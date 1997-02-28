My Favorite Bookmarks – Kathleen Flinn

Who: Producer with Seattle Sidewalk, the first of Microsoft’s online city entertainment guides.

Email: kflinn@microsoft.com

URL: http://www.sidewalk.com

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista http://www.altavista.digital.com/

Surfing Manifesto: I search with the graphics turned off until I come to good content (the quirkier the better) — that’s when I turn on the eye candy.

The Dead People Server

http://www.scarletfire.com/dps/

Comprehensive list on the breathing status of celebrities.

John Labovitz’s E-zine List

http://www.meer.net/~johnl/e-zine-list/index.html

Great starting-off point, listing more than 1,400 zines published on the Web.