My Favorite Bookmarks – Kathleen Flinn

Who: Producer with Seattle Sidewalk, the first of Microsoft’s online city entertainment guides.
Email: kflinn@microsoft.com
URL: http://www.sidewalk.com
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista http://www.altavista.digital.com/
Surfing Manifesto: I search with the graphics turned off until I come to good content (the quirkier the better) — that’s when I turn on the eye candy.
The Dead People Server
http://www.scarletfire.com/dps/
Comprehensive list on the breathing status of celebrities.
John Labovitz’s E-zine List
http://www.meer.net/~johnl/e-zine-list/index.html
Great starting-off point, listing more than 1,400 zines published on the Web.
The Newsroom
http://www.auburn.edu/~vestmon/news.html
Quick links to news from all over the place.
The Church of the Subgenius
http://sunsite.unc.edu/subgenius
Quirky site about a faux religion based on a guy named “Bob.”
Centre for the Easily Amused
http://www.amused.com
Quirky fun, loads of links.
Crime Scene Evidence File
http://www.quest.net/crime
Interesting portrayal of a young woman’s murder.
Urban Desires
http://www.urbandesires.com
Fab online mag.