Learn to be a GloBee

Kelly O’Dea, 49, a former Colorado rancher, gave up his branding iron for a career in advertising and branding of another sort. As a senior executive with Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, he now puts a global brand to the likes of IBM, Ford, American Express, Unilever, Shell, and Kraft.

To globalize a brand, O’Dea starts by globalizing his people. He typically gives his top performers two-to three-year assignments in a foreign country. The profile for global leadership is changing, claims O’Dea. Here’s what he looks for:

You must be a fearless opportunist.

“There’s precious little time in today’s global economy to assess opportunities — take too much time, and opportunities will pass you by. When one of our international media directors had the chance to secure pan-European sponsorship of the European Soccer Union, he didn’t have enough time to reach Ford, the client, for approval. So he made the deal on his own — a multimillion-dollar decision that proved a big success. I want people who rely on their intuition as much as they rely on their analytical skills.”

But real change doesn’t happen overnight, and considerable resistance awaits those who try to lead the way.

“Before Ford could launch a new line in Europe, we had to make 15 separate presentations to various governments so we could get the campaign approved. It was an emotionally draining ordeal. When opportunities don’t work out, you need to be an optimistic realist — tireless in pursuit of new goals and passionately committed to getting there.”

Live life with pencils, not pens.