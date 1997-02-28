Women on the Verge of a Power Breakthrough

The battle of the sexes flared up in the workplace long before the first Neanderthal asked his secretary to fetch him a cup of coffee — “and get one for yourself too, sweetheart.” Today the age-old skirmish has blasted into new, uncharted zones of engagement, from the erogenous to the economic.

As Fast Company found in a collection of recent books about women in the workplace, it may still be a man’s world — but not for long. Forget the glass ceiling. The women who write business books are engaging in hand-to-hand combat with the capitalist toll himself.

Girls’ Parts

Karen Salmansohn updates the success guide for today’s working girl in her instant best-seller, “How to Succeed in Business Without a Penis: Secrets and Strategies for the Working Woman” (1996, Harmony Books). She advises women on how to use their feminine “wiles” to insinuate themselves into “a club that won’t have you without a member” (get it? member!) For all the saucy talk, it’s a retro premise.

She promises to teach “businesswomen learn to juggle all four entities: balls and boobs.” But all her penis puns, Salmansohn doesn’t know dick.

Recommendation: Airplane eye candy. Leave it on the seat for the next unsuspecting soul.

A Dangerous Woman

Rising of the classic rule book for macho despots, Harriet Rubin’s “The Princessa: Machiavelli for Women” (April 1997, Doubleday is a training manual for “dangerous women.”

The history of women is one of defeat, she explains, because women don’t posses the language of war and they deny themselves the right to fight. What women need, she says, is to learn to act — strategically.