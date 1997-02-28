Have You Ever Dialed a Customer from Your Lab? You Will.

Only a few years ago, physicist Greg Blonder was probing subatomic particles for the key to superconductivity. Chemist Amy Muller was researching a newly discovered class of carbon. And biologist David Isenberg was hard at work trying to figure out the human brain represents the sounds of human speech.

Today, physicist, chemist, and biologist have reinvented themselves as corporate strategists, bringing the scientific method to the gauzy task of anticipating the future. At AT&T’s Customer Expectations Research Lab, located in a bright, airy corner of the old Bell Laboratories building in Murray Hill, NJ, a group of 40 PhDs turned marketers search for fundamental truths about the way people adapt to new technologies. Blonder is the resident futurist-in-chief, guiding the mix of physical scientists, computer experts, engineers, psychologists, mathematicians, and MBAs; Muller heads up the Opportunity Discovery Department — ODD, for short — where Isenberg also works.

“Obviously, what we’re doing doesn’t quite rise to the level of Newton’s first law,” says Blonder. “But it’s also a lot more fundamental than conducting focus groups to figure out which breakfast cereal will be popular next year. We have to begin to understand human beings as well as we understand atoms.”

Like the people who work there, the lab itself is a hybrid, a crossroads of change. In part, its existence testifies to AT&T’s recognition that the company must change — too often in the past, its approach to science has left it “fumbling the future,” failing to take commercial advantage of a number of its homegrown innovations, from cellular technology to C++ computer language. Its existence also demonstrates a shift in AT&T’s understanding of science — that the game has changed from technology to the way people use technology.

AT&T has allocated 10% of its research budget to the lab — from Blonder’s view that’s a “10% bet” that the legions of scientific researchers employed by AT&T are researching the right thing. (The Bell Labs name, along with two-thirds of its researchers, were transferred this year when Lucent Technologies spun out of AT&T.) At 41, Blonder is a natural for his new job. After graduating from Harvard with a degree in physics, he joined Bell Labs in 1982. As the company’s focus shifted away from the physical sciences, Blonder found himself playing the role of mediator between the company’s researchers and executives who had come to view each other with increasing suspicion.

Consider, he says, that when the typewriter was first introduced, most people recoiled at the idea of communicating in a medium that seemed to offer no insight into the writer’s style or personality. Years later, when the answering machine came along, people dismissed it as cold and impolite. In time, both products were able to overcome people’s reservations — largely, argues Blonder, because they satisfied basic human needs more compelling than the obvious ones of speed and utility.

The typewritten letter came to assign a special importance to a subject that a handwritten note could not. And for many consumers, the answering machine satisfied a latent desire that people had to screen their calls and protect their privacy.