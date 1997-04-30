Peripheral Vision

Create a new document — point and click. Transfer a file to a Zip drive — drag and drop. It’s hard to remember when the mouse represented liberation from the drudgery of keyboards rather than a source of drudgery itself. But that’s what it’s become.

At least until recently. Kensington Technology Group has released Expert Mouse 5.0, an innovative add-on designed to minimize the time you spend pointing and clicking. It’s an oversized trackball surrounded by four buttons. Each button can be programmed to execute a complex series of commands — it’s like writing macros for your mouse. You can automate the drawn-out process of saving, printing, and closing a file. Or you can program it to scroll through documents at the speed that’s right for you.

Expert Mouse 5.0 runs on Windows-based computers and costs $99. A Macintosh version (Turbo Mouse 5.0) is also available for $110. For more information, call 800-535-4242 or visit Kensington Technology on the Web http://www.kensington.com .

Discs, Man!

Why spend time at the office changing CD-ROMs on your desktop computer?

Panasonic now offers a five-disc CD-ROM changer that lets users switch among electronic databases, business applications, supplier directories — and yes, even the occasional game — by selecting them from a menu bar. Switching a CD takes less than five seconds. The changer is even smart enough to make selections for you. If a user launches Microsoft Word, for example, the Big 5 automatically locates the Bookshelf.

The five-disc Big 5 changer costs $249 and fits inside your computer. For more information, call 800-742-8086 or visit Panasonic on the Web, http://www.panasonic.com/alive .

Smart Scan

Want to email a newsletter to your colleagues without typing it in by hand? Want to enter 50 business cards into your electronic contact manager without losing an afternoon?