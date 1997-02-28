What Kind of Dad Are You?

James Levine calls it a ‘conspiracy of silence — fathers pretend that they don’t have family commitments because they fear the job consequences, so managers act as if only women struggle with the work-versus-family dilemma. Levine, founder of the Fatherhood Project, acknowledges corporate resistance to making the workplace more “father-friendly.” But in his latest book, coauthored with Todd L. Pittinsky, “Working Fathers: New Strategies for Balancing Work and Family” (Addison Wesley Longman), he argues that men can change a corporation’s culture without jeopardizing their careers. In an interview, he explained how.

What can a man do to make a corporation recognize his family responsibilities?

I know of men who say they have a meeting across town when they’re really going to pick up their child from day care. Some guys actually park in the back lot so their supervisor won’t see them leave. These guys are trapped by an old-fashioned corporate culture, and they blame that culture. But they’re a part of it. And unless they’re willing to make clear that they have family needs, they perpetuate the cycle. Is there a risk to speaking up? Sure there is. But you can minimize it, even eliminate it, if you make clear your commitment to the company and how you’re going to deliver.

How, exactly, can you negotiate a flexible schedule? Never turn it into a sob story about what you need. Say, “I’ll do my work better if I can leave at 5:30 to pick up my son up from day care. I’m working a couple of hours at night to finish the reports.” The goal is to show how taking care of your family responsibilities will enable you to continue contributing to the bottom line.

The Family and Medical Leave Act gives men the right to take a 12-week unpaid paternity leave. Can a guy really take that much time off without committing career suicide?

Part of the problem is thinking of paternity leave as maternity leave, where the mother takes all three months in one chunk. Men can stretch it out by working four days a week over six months. It’s a matter of giving everyone as much advance warning as possible. Plan ahead with your supervisor, colleagues, and clients, so you can decide on the assignments to delegate and those to defer. You have a right to keep your intentions secret until the end of the pregnancy. But if you do, you’re not a team player.

You’ve said that fathers need to spend more time getting to know the people who take care of their children. Why and how should they do that?