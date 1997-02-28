Well, it’s time to check and see if you’re still living up to all those New Year’s resolutions! Remember how you said you were going to do a better job “balancing” your home and work life? If it hasn’t gotten any easier, take a look at Toolbox for the straight truth about handling inevitable tradeoffs. And that promise you made about getting organized in 1997? Still haven’t gotten your schedule and contacts in order? Check out Powertools for the latest in techo-helpers. Personal financial under control? Your mortgage, taxes, college tuition, and insurance needs taking care of? No? Then turn to @Work, where we put the Web’s best sites to work for you.
