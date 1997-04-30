My Favorite Bookmarks: Karen Wickre

Who: NetQueery Producer, PlanetOut (http://www.planetout.com) and Cofounder, Digital Queers (http://www.dq.org)
Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! (http://www.yahoo.com)
Surfing Manifesto: I always check out the “links we like” on various sites to find new stuff.
Bitch
http://www.bitchmag.com
Savvy young women rant and rave and hit raw nerves about (what else?) the mysteries of gender.
GLAAD
http://www.glaad.org
A gay & lesbian media watchdog.
Stale
http://www.stale.com
Ultra-fabulous satire that future anthropologists will yearn to decipher.
Violet
http://www.violet.com
Appealing Net shopping.
Feed
http://www.feedmag.com
I admit it: I print out these handsome pages to read in bed.
Liszt
http://www.liszt.com
Amazing searchable list of more than 65,000 discussion and announcement lists and newsgroups.
Fount
http://www.voyagerco.com/fount/
Voyager’s downloadable library of distinctive fonts.
The Onion
http://www.theonion.com
Loads of cheeky commentary and great headlines like, “Dalai Lama decks photographer in disco melee.”
The Sober Witness
http://www.sober.com
Why I love the Web: Designer and Web jockey Jason Moore cares about getting under the hood.