My Favorite Bookmarks: Karen Wickre

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: NetQueery Producer, PlanetOut (http://www.planetout.com) and Cofounder, Digital Queers (http://www.dq.org)

Email: karen@planetout.com

Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! (http://www.yahoo.com)

Surfing Manifesto: I always check out the “links we like” on various sites to find new stuff.

Bitch

http://www.bitchmag.com

Savvy young women rant and rave and hit raw nerves about (what else?) the mysteries of gender.

GLAAD

http://www.glaad.org

A gay & lesbian media watchdog.

Stale

http://www.stale.com

Ultra-fabulous satire that future anthropologists will yearn to decipher.

Violet

http://www.violet.com

Appealing Net shopping.

Feed

http://www.feedmag.com

I admit it: I print out these handsome pages to read in bed.

Liszt

http://www.liszt.com

Amazing searchable list of more than 65,000 discussion and announcement lists and newsgroups.

Fount

http://www.voyagerco.com/fount/

Voyager’s downloadable library of distinctive fonts.

The Onion

http://www.theonion.com

Loads of cheeky commentary and great headlines like, “Dalai Lama decks photographer in disco melee.”

The Sober Witness

http://www.sober.com

Why I love the Web: Designer and Web jockey Jason Moore cares about getting under the hood.

