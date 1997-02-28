Money can’t buy happiness. You can’t be rich enough, thin enough, or young enough. Money can’t buy love. Money answereth all things. Money is the root of all evil. Money alone sets all the world in motion. Time is money. Money speaks sense.

Money. It’s the single greatest source of national schizophrenia. It’s almost a national religion: We do, after all, inscribe “In God we trust” on our currency. It’s certainly a national obsession. Pick up the sports page. The stats aren’t about numbers of steals but numbers of deals. The entertainment section doesn’t review movies; it lists opening-day grosses. New bestseller? How big was the advance? Politics? Who bought which pol and for how much?

At the same time, I don’t know a single soul whose head is screwed on straight about money. Try asking someone in a social setting, “Say, what’s your salary?” and all you get is a silent stare. People either make too much, which marks them as greedy, shallow bastards. Or they make too little, and they stew in silence, aware that poverty is supposed to confer a certain nobility, hoping desperately that a little nobility will translate into oodles of cash.

I say it’s time to get it all out in the open. Take the spy Quiz and find out how you feel about money:

1. Complete the following sentence. Follow your bliss and ?

the money will follow. a nervous breakdown will follow. an eviction notice will follow. a following of your friends will get all the stock options.

2. At a cocktail party, someone starts talking about the obscene amount of money a mutual friend makes. It’s about one-half of what you make. You immediately: