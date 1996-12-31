Going Global

I’m flying from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. Is there a way for me to get a little extra leg room without flying business class? The flight is nearly 7,500 miles!

Whether you’re flying to Sydney or Singapore, its always a good idea to check the seating charts — most airlines have put them up on their Web sites. For example, American Airlines (http://www.americanair.com has schematic drawings of each aircraft’s interior. Say you’re flying on a Boeing 767. Scroll down a layout of the 767’s interior and you’ll see that rows 21 and 22 are located next to emergency exits, which gives you a few extra inches for stretching out. Now you know which row to request when you book a long flight.

I’ve got to rush a revised set of blueprints from Rome to my home office in Chicago. How do I find a dependable delivery service?

Go to Rubicon Digital Passport (http://www.rubicon.com/passport.html). It’s got a page with links to FedEx, UPS, Airborne Express, DHL Worldwide Express, Emery Worldwide, and RPS. For international road warriors, DHL‘s site (http://www.dhl.com/) is the savviest. Its “Italy Information” page includes a toll-free phone number for contacting DHL, plus business hours and a listing of Italy’s national holidays. Click on the Rome listing, and up pop local phone numbers for 14 DHL service centers. If business takes you to another international destination, DHL’s probably got you covered: it maintains offices in 217 countries.

How do I get online from Rio de Janeiro without frying my computer modem?

Connecting to power and telephone lines can be a major hassle. That’s because the “American-style” telephone connection system — the RJ-11 — isn’t used in many countries. Click on PORT (http://www.portinc.com). Its SureLink Travel Connection pack includes all the telephone and power adapters you’ll need for getting online anywhere. So when you plug in to do some emailing from Rio, at least it wont be your modem that gets flamed.