Quain’s Top 10

1. Keep different projects in separate folders. Don’t store everything in one big file folder or blindly follow programs like Excel, which automatically stores everything in the My Documents folder.

2. Rename files. Use a logical naming convention (alphabetical or numeric) so your most recent files show up in the top of, say, Windows’ File Manager window. And include a date. If you forget the name for a particular file, you can narrow a search by using the date.

3. When installing a new program in Windows 95, use the ‘add/remove programs’ option. It’s in the Control Panel folder. This enables you to cleanly uninstall the program if you later find you’re not using it.

4. Back up your hard drive as often as possible. This rule can’t be over-emphasized.

5. Look in the manual to see which file holds the data for your PIM. Copy the file to a spare floppy disk every couple of days. It’s probably the most valuable file on your computer, and it’s probably not backed up on the company’s server.

6. Copy email files. You’ll might also want to delete all that CYA electronic flotsam from last year. Don’t do it. Back up the files first. You never know when you’ll have to cover your own ass.

7. Don’t permanently store important files on floppies. Floppy disks are notorious for losing important bits and corrupting files. Use them only for backup copies.