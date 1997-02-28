For Dad’s Eyes Only

Most work-and-family resources are designed for women. We did some digging and discovered a few valuable tools for men.

Book

“The New Father: A Dad’s Guide to the First Year,” by Armin A. Brott

Most guides for new parents assume that men won’t be involved in the care-giving. Brott not only believes dads should nurture their kids, he gives them the tools to do it. Chapters cover what to expect for each month of the child’s first year, from the mother’s postpartum recovery to the baby’s “stranger anxiety” at eight months.

Coordinates: “The New Father,” $9.95. Abbeville Press, 800-278-2665 .

Web Site

ParentsPlace.com

This site dishes advice for parents, from parents. Check out “At-Home Dad,” a quarterly newsletter published by Peter Baylies, who became a full-time father after he was laid off from Digital Equipment Corporation in 1992. It’s packed with news and resources: an interview with the father of sextuplets; child-rearing tips such as how to get the kid into the bath tub; a list of phone numbers and addresses for stay-at-home fathers in 34 states.

Coordinates: ParentsPlace.com; http://www.parentsplace.com .