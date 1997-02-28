Two Billion Reasons Cisco’s Sold on the Net

Cisco Systems has been answering that question — with a resounding yes — for more than a decade. Its networking products have become the digital backbone of most corporate Intranets and of the Internet itself. The company has annual revenues of more than $4 billion, profits of more than $900 million, and a market value of more than $40 billion.

But Cisco doesn’t make money just by building Net infrastructure. It also uses the Net to make money. Its Web site, Cisco Connection http://www.cisco.com , may be the highest-impact Web site in business today. Cisco uses the Web to deliver more than 70% of its customer support. It is selling products over the Web at a rate of more than $200 million per year and wants to increase its annual online sales to $2 billion.

Peter Solvik, 38, Cisco’s chief information officer, is the driving force behind Cisco Connection. “We’re using the Web to revolutionize our relationship with customers,” he says. “We want quantum-leap results: lower costs, higher customer satisfaction, leadership in service and support.” Solvik spoke with Fast Company about how he’s achieving those results.

How important is the Net to Cisco’s business?

We’re achieving the highest impact on the Internet of just about any company around. That’s an extreme statement, but there’s a case for it. More than 500,000 times each month, an existing customer with a service contract contacts our company to report technical problems, check orders, download software. More than two-thirds of those contacts now take place electronically.

These aren’t random the “hits” of Web surfers. These are registered customers using the Web to do business. They each have a private, password-protected relationship with Cisco.