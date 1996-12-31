advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Christopher Barr

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Editor-in-Chief of CNET: The Computer Network

advertisement

Email: chris_barr@cnet.com

URL: http://www.cnet.com

Favorite Search Engine: Search.com (http://www.search.com) Why choose one when you can have them all?

Surfing Manifesto: Being online, especially with the Web, is a necessity if you want the latest information on just about everything.

E! Online
http://www.eonline.com/

Marries trashy TV with Net immediacy.

BrowserWatch
http://browserwatch.iworld.com/index.shtml

This site is a folksy look at browser technology, plug-ins, and hush-hush news about the latest in Web browsers.

CNN Interactive
http://www.cnn.com/

To true news junkies, CNN is to all the other outlets what espresso is to decaf. Beats the pants off MSNBC.

Nolo Press Self-Help Law Center
http://www.nolo.com/

Bypass the second-oldest profession by fending for yourself with Nolo’s plain-spoken guidance.

Salon
http://www.salon1999.com/

Meet the 1996 version of the Algonquin Roundtable.

DBC Online Quotes
http://www.dbc.com/

DBC is my choice for getting stock quotes and other financial data quickly.

Flux
http://www.packet.com/flux/

Ned Brainard’s barbs are always mean-spirited and often blatantly wrong. Still, it’s a lively read.

My Yahoo
http://my.yahoo.com/

My Yahoo epitomizes the future of the Net: customized content on the subjects I want to read about right now.

ESPNET SportsZone
http://espnet.sportszone.com/

I can sit at my desk and follow the games of my favorite teams as they’re played.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life