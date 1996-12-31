My Favorite Bookmarks – Christopher Barr

Who: Editor-in-Chief of CNET: The Computer Network

Email: chris_barr@cnet.com URL: http://www.cnet.com Favorite Search Engine: Search.com (http://www.search.com) Why choose one when you can have them all? Surfing Manifesto: Being online, especially with the Web, is a necessity if you want the latest information on just about everything. E! Online

http://www.eonline.com/ Marries trashy TV with Net immediacy.

BrowserWatch

http://browserwatch.iworld.com/index.shtml This site is a folksy look at browser technology, plug-ins, and hush-hush news about the latest in Web browsers. CNN Interactive

http://www.cnn.com/ To true news junkies, CNN is to all the other outlets what espresso is to decaf. Beats the pants off MSNBC. Nolo Press Self-Help Law Center

http://www.nolo.com/ Bypass the second-oldest profession by fending for yourself with Nolo’s plain-spoken guidance.

Salon

http://www.salon1999.com/ Meet the 1996 version of the Algonquin Roundtable. DBC Online Quotes

http://www.dbc.com/ DBC is my choice for getting stock quotes and other financial data quickly. Flux

http://www.packet.com/flux/ Ned Brainard’s barbs are always mean-spirited and often blatantly wrong. Still, it’s a lively read.

My Yahoo

http://my.yahoo.com/ My Yahoo epitomizes the future of the Net: customized content on the subjects I want to read about right now. ESPNET SportsZone

http://espnet.sportszone.com/ I can sit at my desk and follow the games of my favorite teams as they’re played.