If Your Goal Is Success, Don’t Consult These Gurus

The repertoire of consultants, trainers, and motivational speakers, nothing comes before the power of setting personal goals. And in the annals of personal goal-setting, no story outranks the Yale University Class of 1953.

The story, as told by consultants, goes like this: In 1953, researchers surveyed Yale’s graduating seniors to determine how many of them had specific, written goals for their future. The answer: 3%. Twenty years later, researchers polled the surviving members of the Class of 1953 — and found that the 3% with goals had accumulated more personal financial wealth than the other 97% of the class combined!

It’s a consultant’s dream anecdote: a vivid Ivy League success story that documents the cause-and-effect relationship between goals and personal success. It’s powerful! It’s compelling! It’s also completely untrue — as the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit (CDU) found out.

First stop: consultant Jay Rifenbary’s 1995 book, No Excuse!, in which he cites the famous Yale story. Rifenbary couldn’t document the study, but his researchers happily confirmed its proliferation across the consultant landscape: “We’ve attended hundreds of motivational seminars and heard it many times,” say Mike and Marjie Markowski.

The CDU turned next to the reigning guru of personal achievement, chisel-jawed infomercial king Anthony Robbins. There, on page 200 of the 34th printing of his best-seller, Unlimited Power, Robbins writes, “The difference in people’s abilities to fully tap their personal resources is directly affected by their goals. A study of the 1953 graduates of Yale University … “

To find Robbins’s source, the CDU contacted Robbins Research International (RRI) in La Jolla, California — only to learn that the files concerning Unlimited Power had “met a disastrous end.” RRI referred the CDU to personal effectiveness consultant Brian Tracy, who directed the CDU to the dean of motivational speakers, Zig Ziglar.

Sure enough, in the middle of his best-selling video, Goals, Setting and Achieving Them on Schedule, the evangelical Ziglar drops to his knees and cites — you guessed it — the study of the Class of 1953. “Those 3%,” preaches Ziglar, “accomplished more than the 97% combined who had not set those goals.”