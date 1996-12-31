Flight of the Nerd

In the mid-1980s, the era of hostile takeovers and junk-bond mania, Wall Street’s movers and shakers loved to fly the Concorde. They’d hurtle between New York and London, planning the next big deal. In the mid-1990s, the era of Internet capitalism and IPO fever, different people are calling the shots — and they frequent a different flight. So fasten your seat belt, cover up that gravy stain on your corporate-logoed polo shirt, and take a flight on the Nerd Bird.

Twice a day Monday through Thursday, and three times a day on Friday, American Airlines operates the only non-stop flight between Austin, Texas and San Jose, California — the world’s two leading centers of semiconductor manufacturing and software development. The three-and-one-half hour, 1,471 mile-long flights are crowded — and always overbooked. Talk about frequent flyers! Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the semiconductor giant with headquarters in Silicon Valley and big factories in Texas, generates more than 20,000 trips per year on the Nerd Bird.

For the engineers, salespeople, and executives with Dell, Texas Instruments, IBM, Motorola, Intel, Schlumberger, and all the other companies living at both ends of the digital pipeline between Texas and California, the Nerd Bird is the commuter flight of choice and a natural extension of the workplace. It boasts perhaps the highest laptop-per-person ratio in the airline industry. As one flight attendant complained, “People are so busy working on their laptops, I can barely get the meal service done!” It’s also a strangely quiet flight. “I can’t talk about confidential stuff on-board this tube,” explains Chris Lewis, a sales manager for Applied Materials. “All my competitors are here too!”

For “Fast Company,” the Nerd Bird offered an up-close look at the habits and culture of the flying nerd — including digital celebrities such as computer entrepreneur Michael Dell, chip czar Andy Grove, and spook-turned-technowizard Bobby Ray Inman. We recently took a round-trip flight from Texas to California and handed out hundreds of questionnaires to the jet-propelled propeller-heads. Here’s the hard data — and the digital dish — on what we found.

Nerds know who they are even if they don’t admit it.

Data: 60% of survey respondents said they know the flight is called the Nerd Bird and 35% admit they’re nerds. 37% said they were in denial about being nerds.

Dish: We asked one passenger if he was a nerd. “I carry a differential-equations problem solver and a periodic table in my wallet,” he replied. “What do you think?”

Nerds like to play with new toys.

Data: 75% said they carry a laptop, 56% said they carry a pager, 52% said they carry a cell-phone, 12% said they carry a personal digital assistant. Only one person carries a slide rule, and only one wears a pocket protector