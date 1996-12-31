Everything You Wanted to Know About the Future …

For the past 30 years, Graham T.T. Molitor has been thinking about the future. In the 1960s, as research director and speech writer with several presidential campaigns, he advised candidates to become “architects of destiny.” Today, as vice president and legal counsel of the World Future Society, he is devoted to the future of futurism itself.

But Molitor does more than just think about the future. He chronicles it as well. He is co-editor of the recently published “Encyclopedia of the Future” (Macmillan Library Reference, $185), a unique source of ideas about where the world — and business — is headed. The two-volume, 1,000-page encyclopedia is as approachable as it is ambitious. It includes 450 essays from more than 400 authorities, including Daniel Bell, John Naisbitt, Alvin Toffler, and Jay Forrester. The essays cover an array of topics: the future of animal rights, law enforcement, online services, work force diversity — “everything from black holes to pot holes,” Molitor jokes.

The great futurist Yogi Berra once said, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” Does Molitor agree? “In the Bible, the book of Ecclesiastes had a different idea,” he says. “‘There’s nothing new under the sun.’ But there are periods in history when great changes do occur.” We are in one of those periods now.” Molitor spoke with Fast Company about the future of the future and what businesspeople should expect.

What’s different about the future?

The rate of change is changing. Technology is a big factor. Think about the speed of a stage coach versus a train, an automobile, or a rocket ship. We’ve moved through those four technologies in less than 150 years.

Demography is another big factor. The world population is now 5.7 billion people. If you look to the year 2100, it will be at least 12.5 billion. It has taken us millions of years to get this far. Now we’re going to do it all over again in 100 years. The implications are phenomenal.

What should business people know about the future?