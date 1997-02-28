Single Malt, One Smoke

Along with the Cigar Boom, we’re living through the Single-Malt Scotch Boom. Connoisseurs have discovered that some Cigars and scotches are made for each other — and some would be better off if they were never introduced.

Tim Kopec, one of America’s top sommeliers, dispenses wine and scotch knowledge at Montrachet in New York. Here’s the thinking behind some of his preferred pairings.

Cigar: Macanudo “Duke Of Devon” (Jamaican)

Macanudo “Duke Of Devon” (Jamaican) Scotch: Glenfiddich (Highland)

“The Cigar has a sweet, delicate smoke. The scotch is also light and refreshing. Because both Cigar and scotch are mild and easy, this is a good novice pairing.”

Cigar: Davidoff 4000 (Dominican Rep.)

Davidoff 4000 (Dominican Rep.) Scotch: Oban 14 yr. (Highland)

“Many smokers consider Davidoff the best non-Cuban. This light colored Cigar has finesse, as does this West Highland scotch — which gains complexity from its age. Like most West Highlands, it’s easy drinking.”