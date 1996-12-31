Two-day Quick Carve camps are slated for February and March in Vail. Plans are pending for both Eastern and Midwestern camps.

Lennon’s method is also taught through the ski schools at Colorado’s Vail, Beaver Creek, Aspen, Copper Mountain, and Arapahoe Basin; Bridger Bowl, Montana; Avoriaz, France; and Arai, Japan.

Coordinates: $300 (not including travel, lodging, or lift tickets); Quick Carve, 406-586-0105

Doing the Delaney

Brian and Kevin Delaney are two snowboarding brothers whose combined sum encompasses every major title in competitive snowboarding. Now retired from the circuit, they run the Delaney Adult Snowboard Camps. Just as Lennon’s camp features the Glider, the Delaney’s use the Quick Stick. A long pole similar to the kind used by tightrope walkers, it keeps riders vertical until they get past the early learning stages.

Delaney Camps are offered at Aspen’s Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Highlands areas; Beaver Creek and Vail, Colorado; Killington, Vermont; and Mammoth Mountain, California.

Coordinates: $465 to $750; Delaney Camps, 800-473-3790.