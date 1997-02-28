Power Reading

Award-winning advertising executive Rosemarie Ryan (rryan@kb.com) shows up on just about every who’s who list in advertising. The 34-year-old exec cut her teeth at BBDO, led the famous NYNEX “Blue Bunny” campaign at Chiat/Day, and helped to develop the EFFIE-winning Snapple account at Kirshenbaum, Bond & Partners. Now managing partner and president of KB&P (http://www.kb.com) in New York, Ryan shared her career core curriculum with Fast Company.

No Exit, Jean-Paul Sartre

Contains my basic philosophy on living — ultimately what goes around comes around.

The Prince, Niccolò Machiavelli

Focus, focus, focus. And everything (and everyone) else is history.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Sherlock Holmes said, “The highest importance in the art of detection is to be able to recognize out of a number of facts, which are incidental and which are vital.” It is also of the highest importance in the art of business.