He Turns Ideas into Companies – at Net Speed

High-tech entrepreneur Bill Gross has been starting companies since he was 16. But it wasn’t until he began hanging out with Steven Spielberg that he came up with his ultimate entrepreneurial idea — a company dedicated to ideas themselves.

Gross and Spielberg are business partners

(Spielberg is an investor in Knowledge Adventure, a multimedia-software company that Gross founded in 1991) and the two recently collaborated on “Director’s Chair,” a make-your-own-movie CD-ROM game. Every so often, as the project moved forward, Gross would visit Spielberg to watch him work.

“I would go over to DreamWorks and Steven would invite me to tag along,” he says. “His assistant would drive him around the lot in a golf cart, whisking him from meeting to meeting. He’d walk into a room and there would be the people from a TV show. They’d say, ‘We need to talk about the script’ and he’d do that. Then he’d go to the set where they were filming a movie. It was just continuous creative power. He was playing with ideas all day long. I knew that’s what I wanted to do next — create a playroom where I could work with ideas.”

Thus was born Idealab (http://www.idealab.com), a Pasadena-based think tank that conceives and funds new companies on the Internet. But Idealab is more than just a “playroom” for its 38-year-old founder. It represents a new model for building companies that reflects both the power of ideas on the Net and the challenges of doing business there.

Gross launched Idealab last March. His first-stage goal is to build 10 companies, worth an average $100 million each, that can go public or be sold by the end of the decade. He’s wasting no time. Idealab has started 18 different ventures, 6 of which are fully operational. One of these companies, CitySearch, already looks to be a hit. It is going head-to-head with Microsoft and America Online — and, thus far, is holding its own — in the race to create online information services for urban communities.

Starting companies is a process that comes naturally to Gross. He paid for his college education (California Institute of Technology) by selling patented stereo speakers he designed himself. He made his first big score when he sold a software company he founded to Lotus Development. His best-known startup is Knowledge Adventure, now the fourth largest educational-software company in the United States.

But even Gross concedes that his impressive track record doesn’t count for much when it comes to starting companies on the Internet — an entrepreneurial medium like no other. What’s the key to success on the Net? “Speed,” Gross says without delay. “Time is more important than money. If a company can’t go from concept to launch in nine months, it’s not going to make it. This is the toughest business in the world.”