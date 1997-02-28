My Favorite Bookmarks – Harold Kester

Who: Vice President, Research and Development, Advanced Technology Group, Encyclopedia Britannica
Email: hkester@eb.com
URL: http://www.eb.com
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista, http://www.altavista.digital.com/
Surfing Manifesto: Surf to save time.
Amazon Bookstore
http://www.amazon.com
There are 1.1 million book titles available. You get excellent service in acquiring books generally not available in the local bookstore.
San Diego Traffic Map
http://www.scubed.com/caltrans/sd/big_map.html
My local traffic online.
Britannica Online
http://www.eb.com
Still the best general reference available. The complete Britannica and more online.
CNN Weather Page
http://www.cnn.com/WEATHER/index.html
When I need the weather, here’s where I go.
Virtual Vineyards
http://www.virtualvin.com
If you enjoy wine and want advice, this is a great site.
Wall Street Journal
http://www.wsj.com
An important information source. A site well done.
New York Times
http://www.nytimes.com
Venerable publication. Great site.
Olympic Mountain Gems, Inc.
http://www.hurricane.net/~olympic/index.html
I don’t visit often, but it’s an example of an excellent job of using the Web in retail.
Epicurious Travel
http://travel.epicurious.com
If you like to travel and enjoy good food, stop here first for excellent information.