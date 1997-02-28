advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Harold Kester

1 minute Read

Who: Vice President, Research and Development, Advanced Technology Group, Encyclopedia Britannica

Email: hkester@eb.com

URL: http://www.eb.com

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista, http://www.altavista.digital.com/

Surfing Manifesto: Surf to save time.

Amazon Bookstore

http://www.amazon.com

There are 1.1 million book titles available. You get excellent service in acquiring books generally not available in the local bookstore.

San Diego Traffic Map

http://www.scubed.com/caltrans/sd/big_map.html

My local traffic online.

Britannica Online

http://www.eb.com

Still the best general reference available. The complete Britannica and more online.

CNN Weather Page

http://www.cnn.com/WEATHER/index.html

When I need the weather, here’s where I go.

Virtual Vineyards

http://www.virtualvin.com

If you enjoy wine and want advice, this is a great site.

Wall Street Journal

http://www.wsj.com

An important information source. A site well done.

New York Times

http://www.nytimes.com

Venerable publication. Great site.

Olympic Mountain Gems, Inc.

http://www.hurricane.net/~olympic/index.html

I don’t visit often, but it’s an example of an excellent job of using the Web in retail.

Epicurious Travel

http://travel.epicurious.com

If you like to travel and enjoy good food, stop here first for excellent information.

