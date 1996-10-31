How to Find the Right Coach

Finding the coach that’s best for you is easier said than done. “Unemployed executives used to say they were ‘consultants,'” complains James Flaherty, a 12-year veteran of the executive coaching business. “Now they say they’re ‘coaches.’ The coaching business isn’t regulated by anyone, and that’s hurting us.”

To combat the rampant appropriation of the term “coach” by has-been therapists, Flaherty has developed a coach certification program through his San Francisco-based firm, New Ventures West. His certification course takes one year to complete. Total graduates to date? Five.

At least two other businesses have launched certification programs of their own: Success Unlimited Network, a Reston, Virginia-based firm that’s certified 20 coaches since 1987. The San Francisco-based Coaches Training Institute, co-founded in 1992 by Laura Whitworth and Henry House, has certified about 50 coaches. Then there’s Coach University, founded in 1992 by Thomas Leonard, who claims a “couple dozen” graduates of his two-year, Internet coaching program.

All these firms offer free referrals to coaches who’ve completed their programs. But to find the right coach, you need to be resourceful and do a lot of your own research, too.

When it comes time to interviewing prospective coaches, here are five questions to ask yourself — questions that will take you beyond the obvious:

1. Is this person really a coach, or just a consultant in disguise?

“Consultants give you answers. Coaches ask you questions,” insists James Flaherty. “Hiring a coach is not like hiring a lawyer. It’s not about getting an expert. If your coach claims a level of expertise that you can never attain, that’s a big red flag.”