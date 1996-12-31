5 Travel Connections

Taking a business trip means undertaking some fundamental tasks that smart travelers never skimp on. Here’s a checklist that will help you pack correctly for Paris, get cash quickly in Hong Kong, and cruise through the biggest nightmare of them all — filing that expense report.

Get Outfitted

You’re sitting in a hotel room in Paris, frantically trying to get online so you can email the report you wrote on the flight over. You don’t know the connection type or the country code, you don’t have the right power plug and teleadapter-and you wouldn’t recognize them if you saw them.

Go to: TeleAdapt Online (http://www.teleadapt.com)

Outstanding Characteristic: Ease of use

If you’re traveling to Paris, visit the TeleAdapt Page before you go. You’ll find, for example, that the CompuServe number to dial up in Paris is 1-47-89-39-40. Now go to the TeleAdapt Online Sales Desk, type in your credit-card number, and order an acoustic coupler for your modem. That way, you can get online as soon as you unpack.

Research a Destination

When it comes to business trips, success depends on using time efficiently — not just when you get there, but before you leave.

Go to: Microsoft Expedia (http://www.expedia.com)