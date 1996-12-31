My Favorite Bookmarks – Heidi Sinclair

Who: Managing Director, New Media and Corporate Advisory Services Groups for International Creative Management, Inc. (ICM)
Email: hsinclair@icmtalent.com
Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo!
(http://www.yahoo.com)
Surfing Manifesto: When I surf, I surf efficiently — for knowledge and information. But I also surf for fun with my kids and use email daily to correspond with friends all over the world.
Backweb
http://www.backweb.com
Better than pointcast — personal news, information, and links.
The Bingo Zone
http://www.bingozone.com
Satisfies the need to play church bingo anytime.
Monty Python
http://www.pythonline.com
And now for something completely different … crazy, sick humor — what else is there?
Crayon
http://crayon.net
Not just personal news, a personal newspaper.
The Why Files
http://whyfiles.news.wisc.edu/index.html
Where I satisfy my science curiosity. Sponsored by the National Science Foundation.
Dr. Seuss
http://www.seussville.com
Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, Sam I Am, Yertle the Turtle … for the kids, for me.
Amazon.com
http://www.amazon.com
This is heaven for someone who gets lost in bookstores for hours. Now I can browse without ever leaving my desk.
George Magazine
http://www.georgemag.com
Hip, smart politics with great voices.
The Motley Fools
On America Online, keyword : MF
Best way to stay on top of the money world.