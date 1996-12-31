My Favorite Bookmarks – Heidi Sinclair

Who : Managing Director, New Media and Corporate Advisory Services Groups for International Creative Management, Inc. (ICM)

Email: hsinclair@icmtalent.com

Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo!

(http://www.yahoo.com)

Surfing Manifesto: When I surf, I surf efficiently — for knowledge and information. But I also surf for fun with my kids and use email daily to correspond with friends all over the world.

Backweb

http://www.backweb.com

Better than pointcast — personal news, information, and links.

The Bingo Zone

http://www.bingozone.com

Satisfies the need to play church bingo anytime.

Monty Python

http://www.pythonline.com

And now for something completely different … crazy, sick humor — what else is there?