The Virus of Marketing

Think of a virus as the ultimate marketing program. When it comes to getting a message out with little time, minimal budgets, and maximum effect, nothing on earth beats a virus. Every marketer aims to have a dramatic impact on thinking and behavior in a target market; every successful virus does exactly that.

As much as we may fear or hate viruses both biological and computer varieties these self-perpetuating, self-propagating entities have important lessons for marketers. With neither a marketing department nor an ad agency of their own, the most prominent biological and digital viruses have become brand names. Every marketer I know is desperately searching for the new approach to marketing in the post-mass-market economy. It’s time to stop shying away from the ominous sound of it and embrace the enemy: viral marketing or v-marketing, if the term is too harsh. Here are six rules on how to succeed at v-marketing.

Rule 1: Stealth is the essence of market entry

Most marketers know that getting into the consumer’s mind is the toughest part of the challenge; the usual response is simply to turn up the volume. Viruses are smarter: They find a way into the host under the guise of another, unrelated activity.

PepsiCola is one company that has begun to experiment with v-marketing. Its Mountain Dew campaign offers kids the chance to send 10 proofs of purchase and $35 to qualify for a Motorola pager. Cool! The kids have to subscribe to the paging service themselves, and Mountain Dew reserves the right to beep their newly equipped customers with Dew-related messages on a weekly basis. So every time the pager goes off, it reminds the kids indirectly who’s responsible for getting them that way-cool piece of social technology.

Rule 2 : What’s up-front is free; payment comes later

Viruses are unusually patient little buggers. Many will lie dormant in their host for years before demanding payback; digital viruses often burrow into an unsuspecting hard drive and wait for their trigger date such as Michaelangelo’s birthday before making their presence known. It’s a corollary to stealth: no payment up-front.

Consider how Intuit’s wildly popular Quickenrogram got its start. It all spread from a single campaign that contained a basic message: order the product and pay nothing. If you aren’t productive within eight minutes of opening the box, tear up the invoice.

Of course, most users were not only balancing their checkbooks within eight minutes but also discovering that they couldn’t live without this software. The result: 70% global market share in personal-financial-management software with minimal expenses for traditional marketing or selling. Plus an installed base to drive pricier sales of ancillary products such as checks and upgrades.