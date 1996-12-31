It Takes Customers to Rebuild the City

On an average workday, Jose de Jesus Legaspi logs over 250 miles in his black Toyota Land Cruiser, getting out frequently to walk the streets of South Central and East Los Angeles. Others, less familiar with these streets, would give them up as the burnt-out shell of the inner city, symbols of urban decay in the United States. Legaspi knows better.

Using his knowledge of the Hispanic community and his feel for the streets, the 44-year-old Mexican-born marketing consultant and real estate developer has brought to life a staggering variety of flourishing retail outlets, including a series of Blockbuster Video stores, a retailer of top-of-the-line Sony and Panasonic electronic equipment, and a thriving charbroiled-chicken chain — successful businesses that pull in annual sales-per-square-foot on a par with Beverly Hills’s high-priced Rodeo Drive. In the process, Legaspi has helped transform dozens of urban retail areas left for dead in the early ’80’s. But Legaspi’s brand of inner-city revitalization has little to do with the hopeful visions of a social planner; his approach is built on the business results of a new breed of entrepreneur.

Since founding his full-service commercial real estate firm 20 years ago at age 26, Legaspi has been driven by a single vision. “My very simple mission in life,” he says, “is to bring goods and services to inner-city communities, particularly the Hispanic consumer.”

It’s a vision built on customer focus rather than social consciousness. “If I do not keep customer focus and profitability in mind,” says Legaspi, “then I’m doing a disservice to the community.”

Legaspi came to the United States from Mexico as a 14-year-old boy. In his twenties, the aspiring entrepreneur fell into real estate with a project for El Pollo Loco charbroiled-chicken chain. When the company proposed changing its name to the Crazy Chicken, Legaspi applied his particular street-level marketing methodology to test the franchise’s strength in the Hispanic community.

El Pollo Loco not only kept its name and grew its locations successfully in Southeast Los Angeles, but the name also became synonymous with charbroiled chicken in California. The experience also validated Legaspi’s contention about the power of the Hispanic consumer. “We help bring goods to the Hispanic community,” he explains. “The Hispanic community also provides a loyal customer and strong income base for businesses to move into the more competitive general arena.”

Legaspi built a 45-person real estate brokerage, development, and management company on that success. His real estate business has grown by a steady 20% each year and promises to expand by 100% this year — a reflection of the recent appearance of the Hispanic consumer as a major force in mainstream marketing. Legaspi is quick to point out the demographics : more than 22 million Hispanics in the United States represent a $220 billion market; in the year 2000, one out nine Americans will be Hispanic; in 2040 one in five will be. And yet, says Legaspi, “this tidal wave is still an unserved market in many cities.”