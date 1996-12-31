advertisement
A Selected Gary Burton Discography

By Fast Company
  • New Vibe Man in Town, RCA, 1961
  • 3 In Jazz, RCA, 1963
  • Who Is Gary Burton, RCA, 1963
  • Something’s Coming, RCA, 1964
  • The Groovy Sound of Music, RCA,
  • 1965 The Time Machine, RCA, 1966
  • Duster, RCA, 1967
  • Lofty Fake Anagram, RCA, 1967
  • Tennessee Firebird, RCA, 1967
  • A Genuine Tong Funeral, RCA, 1968
  • In Concert, RCA, 1968
  • Country Roads and Other Places, RCA, 1969
  • Green Apple, Moon, 1969
  • Throb, Atlantic, 1969
  • Good Vibes, Atlantic, 1970
  • Alone at Last, Atlantic, 1971
  • Gary Burton and Keith Jarrett, Atlantic, 1971
  • Live in Tokyo, Atlantic, 1971
  • Crystal Silence, ECM, 1972
  • Paris Encounter, Atlantic, 1972
  • In the Public Interest, Polydor, 1973
  • Seven Songs, ECM, 1973
  • Hotel Hello, ECM, 1974
  • Matchbook, ECM, 1974
  • Ring, ECM, 1974
  • Dreams So Real, ECM, 1976
  • Percussive Jazz, Ovation, 1976
  • Duet, ECM, 1978
  • Times Square, ECM, 1978
  • In Concert, Zurick, October 28, 1979, ECM, 1979
  • Easy as Pie, ECM, 1980
  • In Concert, Who’sWho, 1981
  • Live in Tokyo, Pacific Arts, 1981
  • Lyric Suite for Sextet, ECM, 1982
  • Picture This, EC, 1982
  • Gary Burton & the Berklee Allstars, JVC, 1985
  • Real Life Hits, ECM, 1985
  • Slide Show, ECM, 1986
  • The New Tango, Atlantic, 1986
  • Whiz Kids, ECM, 1987
  • Times Like These, GRP, 1988
  • Reunion, GRP, 1989
  • Right Time, Right Place, Sonet, 1990
  • Cool Nights, GRP, 1991
  • Benny Rides Again, GRP, 1992
  • Six Pack, GRP, 1992
  • It’s Another Day, GRP, 1993
  • Face to Face, GRP, 1994
