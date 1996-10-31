advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Amy Pearl and Rich Miner

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Amy Pearl, Engineering Manager in the JavaSoft unit of Sun Microsystems

Email: amy.pearl@sun.com

URL: http://java.sun.com/people/pearl

Favorite Search Engine: Lycos http://www.lycos.com

Surfing Manifesto: The Web is an incredible array of self-expression. But the Net is not just the Web. The Web is just the beginning.

Como Interactive Communication

http://www4.informatik.uni-erlangen.de/IMMD-IV/Projects/como/

Chat applet with audio, whiteboard, meeting scheduler and a game.

Collinsville High School Chat Room

http://www.kahoks.com/javachat/

This generation’s high-school nerds are putting collaboration and communication online.

Fred’s Home Page

http://langevin.usc.edu/Fred/

A networked, 3D, multiuser game.

Hacker Barbie Dream Basement Apartment

http://www.catalog.com/mrm/barbe/barbe.html

Definitely not for children. Java security goddess Marianne Mueller expresses herself.

Annette Wagner, Artist

http://www.thesphere.com/~anet/anetartTOC.html

What JavaSoft’s chief human interface human does for fun.

Maine Coon FAQ

http://www.fanciers.com/breed-faqs/ maine-coon-faq.html

The next best thing to a dog.

Ken Thompson’s Account of the Trip

http://ghg.ecn.purdue.edu/ken/readme. html

A great example of the value of unadorned self-publishing.

Rich Miner, chief technologist and cofounder, Wildfire Communications Inc.

Email: miner@wildfire.com

URL: http://www.wildfire.com/~miner

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (www.altavista.digital.com)

I get mad at myself when I waste time before checking with AltaVista.

Surfing Manifesto: Don’t even think of looking for information, a person, or an object without first checking the Web.

Travel Weekly Online

http://www.traveler.net/two/

Going somewhere? Pointers to everything you need.

The Quicken NETworth Equities Center

http://quotes.galt.com/

They do a decent job of helping me track my stocks.

Voyager

http://www.voyagerco.com

A cool company with great merchandise — and a rockin’ Web site.

Mountain Biking

http://xenon.stanford.edu/~rsf/mtn-bike.html

If you are planning a mountain bike trip, check it out.

Port Wine

http://www.wildfire.com/~ag/portwine

Drinking port is one of life’s pleasures; this is a great place to learn about It.

MovieLink

http://www.movielink.com

“Hello and welcome to MovieLink. If you know the name of the movie you’d like to see …”

Philip Greenspun

http://swissnet.ai.mit.edu/~philg

Great photos and stories.

The Parker Quintuplets

http://www.spray.se/~emi/

A zany person at a cool company in Sweden.

Four11

http://www.four11.com

