My Favorite Bookmarks – Amy Pearl and Rich Miner

Amy Pearl, Engineering Manager in the JavaSoft unit of Sun Microsystems
Email: amy.pearl@sun.com
URL: http://java.sun.com/people/pearl
Favorite Search Engine: Lycos http://www.lycos.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Web is an incredible array of self-expression. But the Net is not just the Web. The Web is just the beginning.
Como Interactive Communication
http://www4.informatik.uni-erlangen.de/IMMD-IV/Projects/como/
Chat applet with audio, whiteboard, meeting scheduler and a game.
Collinsville High School Chat Room
http://www.kahoks.com/javachat/
This generation’s high-school nerds are putting collaboration and communication online.
Fred’s Home Page
http://langevin.usc.edu/Fred/
A networked, 3D, multiuser game.
Hacker Barbie Dream Basement Apartment
http://www.catalog.com/mrm/barbe/barbe.html
Definitely not for children. Java security goddess Marianne Mueller expresses herself.
Annette Wagner, Artist
http://www.thesphere.com/~anet/anetartTOC.html
What JavaSoft’s chief human interface human does for fun.
Maine Coon FAQ
http://www.fanciers.com/breed-faqs/ maine-coon-faq.html
The next best thing to a dog.
Ken Thompson’s Account of the Trip
http://ghg.ecn.purdue.edu/ken/readme. html
A great example of the value of unadorned self-publishing.
Rich Miner, chief technologist and cofounder, Wildfire Communications Inc.
Email: miner@wildfire.com
URL: http://www.wildfire.com/~miner
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (www.altavista.digital.com)
I get mad at myself when I waste time before checking with AltaVista.
Surfing Manifesto: Don’t even think of looking for information, a person, or an object without first checking the Web.
Travel Weekly Online
http://www.traveler.net/two/
Going somewhere? Pointers to everything you need.
The Quicken NETworth Equities Center
http://quotes.galt.com/
They do a decent job of helping me track my stocks.
Voyager
http://www.voyagerco.com
A cool company with great merchandise — and a rockin’ Web site.
Mountain Biking
http://xenon.stanford.edu/~rsf/mtn-bike.html
If you are planning a mountain bike trip, check it out.
Port Wine
http://www.wildfire.com/~ag/portwine
Drinking port is one of life’s pleasures; this is a great place to learn about It.
MovieLink
http://www.movielink.com
“Hello and welcome to MovieLink. If you know the name of the movie you’d like to see …”
Philip Greenspun
http://swissnet.ai.mit.edu/~philg
Great photos and stories.
The Parker Quintuplets
http://www.spray.se/~emi/
A zany person at a cool company in Sweden.
Four11
http://www.four11.com