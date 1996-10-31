The Relief Coach for Entry-Level Employees

The Coach: Dennis Matthies, a lecturer at Stanford University’s Center for Teaching and Learning and a consultant on self-coaching to Cypress, Microsoft, General Motors, and AT&T.

Coach’s MO: The anticoach coach. Matthies gives you the tools you need to see your management style clearly and to self-correct your behavior — even after he’s off the company expense account.

“Dennis hasn’t taught me anything I didn’t know already,” says Jason Mellein, who after a year at Cypress is still somewhat dazed to discover he’s joined a company that’s renowned for its remarkable resemblance to Marine boot camp. “Let’s just say he reminded me of what was important.”

The Challenge: Mellein concedes — only with reluctance — that after joining Cypress he quickly floundered. Matthies helped get him back on track. “No matter how hard I worked on a problem, I couldn’t get it solved,” he recalls. “I got torn apart when I made presentations, first because I wasn’t making progress, and because I wasn’t making sense. Dennis helped me get over that.”

The Game Plan: On a typical Thursday morning at Cypress, a dozen senior executives meet to discuss the company’s latest family of random-access memory chips. They drink bitter coffee and take turns getting grilled by president and CEO T.J. Rodgers, who’s notorious for zeroing-in on a presentation’s most carefully concealed weakness.

Matthies is here, too. Not as a participant, but as an observer. Sitting quietly in a corner, he takes few notes. He concentrates entirely on understanding the interactions between senior executives. He wants to know what works and what doesn’t. It’s the kind of knowledge that few managers have the time or opportunity to develop on their own, since they’re too wrapped up in the meeting itself to reflect on their own effectiveness.