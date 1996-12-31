Talk Like an ‘Air Dog’

“The pow is really phat, dude — let’s shred this half-pipe and then head in for a bipe and a dugan.”

Translation: “The powder is really great, dude — let’s ride this trough and then head in for a beer and a cigarette.”

You’re not a happening snowboarder unless you can talk the talk. Here’s an abbreviated glossary, to help you become erudite at elevation:

air dog (aer dog), noun: a snowboarder who’s interested only in jumping. “Pat is some air dog — he rides just so he can take flight.”

bonk (bonk), verb: to hit a hard object. “Awesome! Al just bonked a skier!”

cat out the window (kat out the windoe), noun : a jump where the rider flails uncontrollably through the air. “Polly hit that mogul and man, did she do a cat out the window.”

duckfoot (dukfut), noun: a snowboard stance where your feet point outward. “My boards got a soft setup so I’m doing the duckfoot.”