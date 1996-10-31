Sabbaticals Are Serious Business

Meg Cundiff is hard at work in an open-air barn on a farm outside Kansas City. She’s standing in front of a blazing forge, wearing heavy leather gloves, hammering at a red-hot steel rod. Pam Sherrod is hard at work too. She’s finishing a birdhouse she’s just built, clearing away wood shavings to fit it with a roof made from an old tire.

Cundiff and Sherrod aren’t members of a back-to-nature commune or characters from a colonial-era crafts fair. They’re accomplished professionals, with fast-paced jobs, on an afternoon “sabbatical” from Hallmark Cards.

Forget the old world of sabbaticals — glorified vacations for tenured academics and middle-aged software engineers. These days, they don’t come every seven years and don’t necessarily involve months away from the office. Sabbaticals are less disruptive and more demanding, less a reward for time served than an opportunity to create the future. They are, in short, serious business.

No company is more serious about sabbaticals than Hallmark. The $3.4 billion greeting card giant is a creativity factory. A staff of 700 writers, illustrators, and designers — one of the largest creative teams in the world, Hallmark claims — grinds out 21,000 designs a year. Hallmark’s challenge is to keep its people focused and productive — as well as creative and fresh.

“We’re in the business of creativity,” says Marita Wesely-Clough, Hallmark’s crative strategy director. “We need to give people the space to create.”

That space is physical as well as psychological. Hallmark has a 180,000-square-foot innovation facility adjacent to its sprawling headquarters in downtown Kansas City. Its two floors are packed with studios that support a range of crafts: beadmaking, ceramics, engraving, Leather tooling. It has an art gallery, a product-testing lab, even a small-scale manufacturing facility. Kearney Farm — where Sherrod and Cundiff practice their unofficial trades — is a spacious Victorian farmhouse outfitted as an artists’ studio, with a barn equipped for woodworking, blacksmithing, and other crafts.

“I’ve been out to the farm three or four times,” Says aspiring blacksmith Cundiff, an artist with the company’s irreverent Shoebox line. “I sit in front of a computer screen all day. This is playtime for the mind.” Sherrod, a card artist, says she built a birdhouse “not because I need one, but because I like to come out here. This is creative renewal.”