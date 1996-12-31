Network – The User’s Guide to the New Economy

‘Tis the season to be jolly! So unwrap this NetWork package and see what wonderful gifts wait inside. For openers, there’s the perfect collection of remedies for today’s most common malady: stress. Check out Toolbox, for dozens of tips to help you stress less. Then, if you’re looking for a guide to outdoor recreation, open up Neoleisure, and you’ll discover the fastest school on the slopes: Boone Lennon’s revolutionary snowboarding classes can teach you to shred in now time flat. Power Tools And for road-weary Road Warriors, @Work offers you a fingertip guide to travelling the Web before taking to the skies.