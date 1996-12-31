The cast:

Boone Lennon, 41, former head coach of the U.S. men’s World Cup alpine ski team (1984-86), dubbed King of the Hill by “Skiing” magazine — and an anonymous 26-year old Australian snowboard coach.

The action:

Lennon’s first attempt at snowboarding.

Boone Lennon narrates:

“I strap myself into the board and straighten up. The slat shimmies to life and starts down the hill, seemingly of its own accord. The instructor yells, ‘Faster, dude, speed is your friend!’ Well, I’ve gone very fast on skis and speed does help you turn, so I really let the board rip. I’m thinking that when I hit 30 mph, its going to be magic.

“Then I hit 30. I’m heading straight for a huge aspen, and I can’t turn. All I can do is dive. My chest hits first. My chin digs a trough through the packed powder. As I’m lying there face down in the snow, I hear titters from a pack of preteen board — heads who woosh right past me. Utter humiliation.”

You could hardly blame Lennon if he had dumped the board, slapped on his skis, and gone back to being King of the Hill. But he didn’t. He’d seen the juice that snowboarders get from nailing those crisp, fluid turns. “It’s intoxicating,” says Lennon, watching the power of those turns. He wanted some of that for himself. First step: trash everything he’d heard about how to snowboard and start over.

A serious inventor as well as a successful coach, Lennon retreated to his workshop in the Montana Rockies, the place where he created the aero-bicycle handlebars that Greg LeMond used to win the 1989 Tour de France. He took some of the tools and techniques he picked up over years of coaching alpine skiing and adapted the best to snowboarding. Nothing was off-limits — he got plenty of inspiration and insight from watching his eight-year-old daughter’s gymnastics class.