Silicon Valley’s Best Bites

It’s the latest Silicon Valley soundbite — a reminder of the insatiable competitive appetite, the technological hunger, the financial thirst that gnaws in the bellies of California’s ravenous business interactives.

Or perhaps it’s just an invitation to today’s lunch at Oracle Corporatio: caviar and creme fraiche napoleon, spring ginger seared ai tuna with wasabi and soy-meyer lemon dipping sauce, lemongrass teriyaki chicken served with pineapple chutney, Indonesian eggplant, and basmati rice pilaf; topped off by an Asian pear poached in plum wine with Yanann tea ice cream.

And that’s only one choice. Oracle headquarters offer eight distinct dining venues. Four of them tastefully decorate the ground floor of the glass towers that dominate Oracle’s Redwood Shores, California campus. Perhaps you’d prefer the New York-style deli, the nouveau California cuisine cafe, or the Japanese sushi and noodle bar?

The main showcase is a 10,000-square-foot “multi-country food-service cafe” with Mediterranean tiled floors, exposed kitchens, and an abundance of fresh produce and exotic gourmet temptations. Think of it as a cross between Zabar’s and Spago: a palate-pleasing panoply of homemade pizzas, pastas, and panini, fresh-baked breads and pastries, fresh fish, free-range poultry, designer meats grilled to order, and the de rigeur espresso barin addition to a regular menu of daily specials.

Oracle is not alone in creating these New Age Silicon Valley groaning boards. In an effort to gourmandise the old soup and sandwich corporate lunch hour, high-tech leaders such as Sun Microsystems, Hewlett Packard, Intel, Microsoft, and Netscape are enlisting top culinary talent, borrowing recipes from San Francisco’s celebrated restaurants, and copying the service model of five-star hotels.

What does any of this have to do with the fast paced world of bits and bytes? “It answers the question, how do companies come together to break bread, exchange ideas, and build a sense of culture and community,” says Fedele Bauccio, CEO of Menlo Park based Bon Appetit, one of a handful of food service innovators creating the new world of corporate bits and bites. Oracle CEO Larry Ellison called upon Bon Appetit to implement his vision for authentic, gourmet cuisine in a restaurant-style setting to fuel his company’s drive into the 21st century. When Jim Clark left Silicon Graphics to launch Netscape, he brought along Bon Appetit to make sure that the company he created to eat Microsoft’s lunch was enjoying its own.