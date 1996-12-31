Thrill Hills

The days when ski areas banned snowboarders are all but gone. However, some places — because of their terrain or willing embrace of the burgeoning sport — are better destinations for adults. Here are some of the best.

Best Powder Riding: Snowbird

Big Picture: Champagne powder — dry and light — covers a mountain that’s rugged, steep, and without snowboard-stalling flats.

Where: 25 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Vertical Drop: 3,240 feet.

Rideable Terrain: 2,030 acres.

Lifts: 9.

Average Annual Snowfall: 500 inches.

Insider’s Tip: Ride like a pro or get off the mountain — there are very few beginner runs at Snowbird.

High: First ride down Great Scott chute. Bagging this untracked, precipitous plunge will earn you a summer’s worth of bragging rights.

Low: Snowbird’s gray, concrete buildings are about as appealing as a bomb shelter.

Best Bet for Lodging: The Cliff Lodge (801-742-2222) has a rooftop swimming pool and Jacuzzi, with a heady view of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Closest Airport: Salt Lake City, 30 to 90 minutes by car, depending on the weather.

Ticket: $43.

Phone : 800-453-3000.

Best Big Steeps: Jackson Hole

Big Picture: The only place in the U.S. to ride 4,000 vertical feet of sustained steeps.

Where: Jackson, Wyoming.

Vertical Drop: 4,139 feet.

Rideable Terrain: 2,500 acres.

Lifts: 9.

Average Annual Snowfall: 384 inches.

Insider’s Tip: Bring goggles with vermilion or orange lenses, as winter weather is often overcast.

High: Bagging Corbett’s Couloir. Beginning with a 20-foot jump onto a narrow tongue of snow between two rock walls, Corbett’s is a rite of passage.

Low: The 45-minute wait for the tram.

Best Bet for Lodging: This Wild West resort is not known for it’s guest amenities, but the European-style Alpenhof Hotel (800-732-3244) smoothes out the rough edges.

Closest airport: Jackson, eight miles from town.

Ticket: $45.

Phone: 800-443-6931.

Best for Families: Vail

Big Picture: From the free, in-town bus service to the centrally located restaurants, Vail’s efficiency is impressive. Cut the kids loose and don’t look back.

Where: 100 miles west of Denver.

Vertical Drop: 3,330 feet.

Rideable Terrain: 4,644 acres.

Lifts : 26.

Average Annual Snowfall: 341 inches.

Insider’s Tip: To catch the riding crowd, go for breakfast at the Daily Grind espresso bar

(970-476-5856).

High: Warping down the Back Bowls’ treeless expanse.

Low: Heading home.

Best Bet for Lodging: The Sonnenalp Hotel and Resort (970-476-5656) will cost you $288 per night, but the service is the best in Vail.

Closest airport: Eagle (30 miles) or Denver International Airport (120 miles). Allow for a two-and-a-half-hour drive from DIA.

Ticket: $52.

Phone: 800-622-3131.

Best Carving: Aspen’s Buttermilk

Big Picture: Naturally concave trails, groomed to perfection, are drawing a great influx of carvers.

Where: Aspen, Colorado.

Vertical Drop: 2,030 feet.

Rideable Terrain: 410 acres.

Lifts: 7.

Average Annual Snowfall: 250 inches.

Insider’s Tip: Ride at first light to catch freshly groomed trails.

High: Ripping carves on perfect snow.

Low: The wannabe carving aces who clog the slopes on weekends.

Best Bet for Lodging: The Ritz-Carlton (970-920-3300) is the plushest hotel in snow country.

Closest Airport: Aspen. Connecting flights through Denver International and Colorado Springs.

Ticket: $56.

Phone: 970-925-1220.

Best Riding in the East: Stratton

Big Picture: Cognoscenti carvers go cruising in Stratton, site of snowboarding’s U.S. Open.

Where: Stratton, Vermont.

Vertical Drop: 2,003 feet.

Rideable Terrain: 500 acres.

Lifts: 12.

Average Annual Snowfall: 180 inches.

Insider’s Tip: Dress in layers — Stratton can feel like an ice box in midwinter.

High: Midweek riders are scarce, so the trails are yours to rip.

Low: Weekend crowds gum up the works.

Best Bet for Lodging: Stratton Mountain Inn (800-787-2886) combines New England coziness with

High: Yankee standards.

Closest Airport : Albany, New York, a 90-minute drive.

Ticket: $49 on weekends.

Phone: 800-787-2886.

Best California Ride: Mammoth Mountain

Big Picture: Yes, the mountain really is mammoth — there’s miles of concave runs and an above-tree-line summit.

Where: Mammoth Lakes, California.

Vertical Drop: 3,100 feet.

Rideable Terrain: 3,500 acres.

Lifts: 31.

Average Annual Snowfall: 353 inches.

Insider’s Tip: Check out the Wave Rave snowboard shop (619-934-2471) for the local lowdown on gear and riding.

High: Riding Climax Bowl’s 40-degree slope.

Low: Getting caught in LA-style gridlock on Sunday nights.

Best Bet for Lodging: The slopeside Mammoth Mountain Inn (800-228-4947).

Closest airport : Reno Airport, three hours away.

Ticket: $45.

Phone: 888-462-6668.