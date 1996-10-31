How to Search Smarter

Know why it’s called “Surfing the Net”? Because it’s like riding a rogue wave — you never know where the search engine is going to take you. Her are some tricks for reducing search redundancy :

Be specific: Don’t type “sports car”; type at least three words in your search, such as “1987 Porsche 928.”

Use “and” or “not”: Adding “and” links two terms and focuses a search. Typing “not” narrows a search by excluding pages containing the second search term. Some engines assume you mean “or” if you don’t use a conjunction between words. “Or” expands the search, delivering sites with any of the words you’ve typed.

Use quotes: Most engines interpret quotes as “search only for sites with all words exactly as typed.”

Use an exclusion: After attempting a search, you may get dozens of similar sites that have nothing to do with what you’re looking for. Exclude these listings by adding a minus sign followed by the key words you don’t want to see. On one search engine, for example, “JAVA” yields 20,000 sites; “JAVA-coffee” slices the list to 26 sites, all on the programming language.

What’s the best search engine to use? It all depends on what you’re looking for.

Directories: A directory search engine clumps thousands of pages together under different categories, from “Old TV Shows” to “Wireless Communications.” Use a directory when you’re looking for information on a general subject, such as “1996 election,” rather than for a specific site, like the Hillary’s Hair page.