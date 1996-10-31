The New Face of Social Capital

As a BankAmerica vice president for Business Credit in Chicago, Lafayette Ford knows about due diligence. Before he makes a funding recommendation, Ford commits to months of research, a tour of the company’s premises, and dozens of calls to administrators. He used the same approach to check out Henry Booth House — but Henry Booth House wasn’t a corporation looking for millions of dollars. It was a nonprofit asking for $3,500 to help babies born addicted to crack.

Ford, 39, is a member of the Chicago Community Trust’s Young Leaders Fund. The Fund is not just about giving money, but also about giving time. “We don’t just evaluate proposals,” explains Ford. “We go out and see them, suggest changes in their operations, and help them make proposals to our board. We’re as tough as venture capitalists in evaluating these organizations.”

This new model is sprouting up around the nation: a group of young change agents pools a little money, aggressively seek out grassroots organizations to fund, provide organizational advice and seed capital, and then track their progress. Think of it as venture philanthropy.

The idea was nurtured into existence in 1994 by 31-year-old Liz Livingston, initial chair of the Young Leaders Fund. “It’s more than just writing a check,” says Livingston, assistant dean and director for development at Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School.

The group has designed its membership requirements to ensure that the process is taken seriously. It requires an annual donation of $500 from each member (matched by both the Chicago Community Trust and the Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust). Members must commit to five to eight hours per week to research funding opportunities. The fund carefully screens applicants for evidence of hard-core community leadership. And it requires that members be over 25 years old but younger than 40. The result is a group of 60 members ranging in age from 29-year-old Jackie Harris, a marketing assistant at Quaker Oats, to 38-year-old headhunter Michael Wyman.

Each April, the new membership is split into seven “interest groups” such as education, environment, arts and culture, and homelessness. Their mission : find innovative and entrepreneurial nonprofits flying under the radar of larger foundations. The nonprofits must be less than five years old, have a maximum operating budget of $250,000, and receive no major funding from organizations like the United Way.

The Fund’s grants average less than $3,500, but, says Livingston, “most of the organizations we support are small and community-based, so a grant of $1,500 or $2,000 goes a really long way.”