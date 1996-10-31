I invited three busy women friends to lunch recently, hoping to get stood up. I stage it to see if what the businesswomen of the ’90s complains about is true — that the most frustrating part of her job isn’t the long hours or the glass ceiling, but the fact that she can’t remember a thing. Recently I was sitting in the soon-to-be-plush office of a hip startup company in Manhattan where I was forgotten. I don’t mean I was left stranded in the lobby. I was in the inner-sanctum meeting with the Grand Fromage herself and suddenly, midsentence (mine), she said, “Oh! Have I gotten you one of our T-shirts yet?”

She scurried out of the room. I sat. Her sub-cheeses, also female, sat. We waited until it became apparent that Her Fromageness wasn’t coming back. One of the sub-cheeses, who, despite her two-carat diamond studs – a present to herself from herself — and deep-green Armani suit, looked like the lead in Harriet the Spy, went in search of her boss.

“Well,” Would-Be Harriet said, returning with the answer, “she forgot. She walked into another meeting.”

“Not one woman I know remembers anything anymore,” said the other woman, who was seven months pregnant and looking a little wilted.

They went on to compare how shot their short-term memories were. Would-Be Harriet said that every day she walked from her office to the Xerox room, only to forget why she’d come. Pregnant and Wilted was forever calling people and forgetting, first who she’d called, and then why she’d called.

“It’s Galzheimer’s,” explains another female boss, head of public relations for an arts organization. We were supposed to meet for drinks after work one evening, but she spaced it. “It’s the disease of women who do too much, who then forget what they’ve done, thinking they’ve done nothing, so they continue doing more, only to forget it. My problem is I knew I was meeting you on Tuesday, but I forgot what day it was.”

Before you leap to click on Compose Mail, let me make it clear that Galzheimer’s is not a synonym for ditzy. Waitresses and aspiring folksingers never get Galzheimer’s. Most likely it’s genetic; women who carry the Galzheimer’s gene often have mothers who obsessed about the linen closet while holding down a full-time job and refusing the convenience of TV dinners.