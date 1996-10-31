Coaching Resources

You’ve worked with a coach through the first (fiscal) quarter. Now you’re on your own: the coach is joining another team! Game over? Not quite. Here are three tools that help you coach yourself.

Book

“Masterful Coaching” by Robert Hargrove.

Big Picture: Hargrove argues that coaching, unlike training, is not an adjunct business activity. It’s a critical part of day-to-day work. “Masterful Coaching” provides hands-on tactics and strategies for coaching in real time: in conversations, in meetings, in collaborations.

Best for: A manager whose style is to lead by coaching.

Take-away: “One of the most important actions a coach can take is to simply keep people in action, even when they aren’t successful,” writes Hargrove. If people get stuck on a problem, don’t give them answers. Start by asking questions about why their work misfired.

Coordinates: “Masterful Coaching”, $24.95. Pfeiffer & Company, 800-274-4434; (http://www.pfeiffer.com/)

CD-ROM

“Coaching in the Workplace” distributed by The Attitudes, Skills, Knowledge Company (ASK).