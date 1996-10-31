The New Fax of Life

You’re in a cab to the airport and you’ve just missed an urgent fax. There’s no way to see it before your flight leaves, right? Wrong. All you need is FaxView from Reflection Technology , the first paperless, handheld fax reader.

FaxView is a mobile device no bigger than a calculator. It uses the same display technology as Nintendo’s Virtual Boy portable game. Users peer into a one-inch lens and read their faxes. The display is robust (the equivalent of a 12-inch computer monitor) and easy to read. FaxView stores up to 25 pages of text and can zoom in on any portion of the document.

FaxView hooks into cellular phones from Motorola, Ericsson, and Nokia (solving the fax-in-a-cab problem) or into any landline phone. Users dial a fax mailbox and decide which documents to download. FaxView also allows users to annotate, forward, and create their own messages. A practical headache: typing on the virtual keyboard one letter at a time. A bonus: email also can be forwarded to the fax mailbox.

FaxView retails for $299 or $349 depending on battery choices. It costs $9.95 per month for a personal mailbox and 70 cents per minute to download faxes.

Contact: Reflection Technology at http://www.reflection.com or call 800-670-4329.

Fax for Less

Sending faxes isn’t just frustrating, it can also get expensive. Estimated worldwide billings for fax transmissions exceed $10 billion per year.

Enter the Internet. NetCentric’s FaxStorm Desktop is the first full-featured software application for faxing via the Net. Faxing a document is as simple as printing it. One click and the software transmits it via a least-cost routing algorithm.