5 Steps to Jumpstart Your Startup

Starting a business means undertaking some fundamental tasks that no one can afford to skimp on. The Net can expedite the process. It can also help you uncover new opportunities, offer solutions to a crisis, and save you money. Use this checklist to start streamlining your startup.

1. Write a Business Plan

The first step in launching any startup is to write a top-flight business plan. If you’re having trouble getting going, cruise to the MoneyHunter Web site and download a 40-page template for a generic, fill-in-the-blanks plan. The file can be converted to your word-processor format so you can manipulate the text to your liking.

The text itself is knucklehead simple: “Targeting our distributors is a crucial element of our marketing plan.” You certainly wouldn’t want to use this entry verbatim. But the template does lead you through all the essential questions that investors will likely ask. Browse through the Web site’s Guide Book for additional advice from “mentors” — professional investors, attorneys, and other entrepreneurs — on how to craft each of the plan’s 11 sections, including Company Overview, Risk/Opportunity, and Capital Requirements. When you’re done, you might consider listing your venture in the Footprints section, where prospective investors troll for new deals.

Go to: (http://www.moneyhunter.com)

To help prepare that all-important section on financial operations, work through some calculations from the Virtual Consultant section of Inc. Online, a spinoff of Inc. magazine. A series of interactive worksheets helps you calculate telling ratios, such as a product’s contribution margin. You can also plug in real numbers and get back instant answers to questions like, Is a product costing more than it’s worth? What’s hot in my inventory? Can I really afford my next big expenditure?

Go to: (http://www.inc.com)

2. Find Capital

You’ve crafted a brilliant business plan. Now who are you going to show it to? The Corporate Finance Network directory offers a good starting point for surveying financial services represented on the Web, with links to their sites. The list of venture capital firms, for example, allows searching by location, industry, and investment stage that each of some 50 firms will consider. Other categories of interest to startups include banks, leasing and finance companies, and small-business financing.