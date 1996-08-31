A Healthy Dose of Knowledge

Pharmaceutical companies live or die on their ability to introduce new drugs. Yet the industry is notorious for long cycle times and delays. How do you change the game?

Drug development sounds like it’s all about chemistry and biology, scientists and physicians. It’s really about information. The key to developing drugs fast is developing information fast. That’s the core idea behind this company.

People at Quintiles come from an incredible range of disciplines: toxicologists, pharmacologists, physicians, statisticians, health economists, computer experts. But they’re all working to create the same thing — high-quality information on the benefits and risks of particular drugs. And all that information converges in two places: the New Drug Application (NDA) we submit to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the package insert that tells doctors what they need to know to prescribe the drug. These aren’t just documents. They represent all the knowledge that exists about a new drug. That’s our job: doing the best we can, as fast as we can, to capture that knowledge and communicate it effectively.

Why can’t other companies do what you do?

The first reason is our strategic focus. The big, integrated pharmaceutical companies are really in four different businesses. I call them the four Ds: dollars, discovery, development, distribution. The skills you need to be excellent in any one of these businesses are different from — sometimes at odds with — the skills you need in another. Scientists working to discover a new drug do great research based on their university training. But I wouldn’t expect them to work more quickly in order to add $50 million to the value of their discovery.

The second reason is that what we do is hugely complex, and making it work takes real discipline. At any one time we might have 20 trials going on around the world. Each one involves thousands of patients, hundreds of specialists, millions of pages of clinical data. Last spring, we submitted two NDAs on the same day. Some companies submit only one NDA in an entire year! Our people called it “March Madness.” On that day, we shipped 1.4 million pages of documentation to the government and our clients. People worked late into the night for months. Toward the end, people slept here so they could keep working. You’d walk in and find sleeping bags, stale pizza crusts. It was an incredible achievement.

Obviously it takes more than all-nighters to stick to your timetables. What techniques do you use to move quickly?